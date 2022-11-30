Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Down 91.7% in November

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ HOVNP traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%.
