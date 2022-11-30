Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.48 and last traded at C$7.52. 14,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 10,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.61.

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.78.

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.0459 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.

The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

