Horizon Therapeutics Public Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 34,897 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,941% compared to the average daily volume of 1,710 put options.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 27.3 %

HZNP stock traded up $21.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.29. 15,125,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.95. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 67.9% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.3% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 127,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 184,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth approximately $25,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on HZNP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

