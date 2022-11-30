Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Sells $131,810.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $131,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HMN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.59. 329,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,844. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,211,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,476,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 140,973 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

