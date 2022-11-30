Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Decreased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 266.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.34. 28,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,949. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.75 and a 200 day moving average of $189.99. The company has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

