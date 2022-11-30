Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 431032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Honey Badger Silver



Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

Further Reading

