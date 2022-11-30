Holo Market Capitalization Reaches $280.97 Million (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, Holo has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $280.97 million and $17.44 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.89 or 0.30192019 BTC.
Holo Token Profile
Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Holo
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars.
