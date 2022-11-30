Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hibbett also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.75-10.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of HIBB opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $766.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.76. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $90.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hibbett in the third quarter valued at $269,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

