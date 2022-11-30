Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,747,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,637,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, KGI Securities cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.15.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

