Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $13.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,671,000 after buying an additional 701,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 61,946 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 830,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 97,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 559,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

