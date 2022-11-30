Hermez Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $556,881.30 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $151.20 million and approximately $556,881.30 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.14 or 0.00024480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,902.52 or 0.99977489 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010225 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00041332 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021491 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00246118 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.10768882 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $553,634.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.