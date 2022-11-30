Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEINY. Societe Generale cut their price target on Heineken from €125.00 ($128.87) to €120.00 ($123.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Heineken from €109.00 ($112.37) to €105.00 ($108.25) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Heineken from €116.00 ($119.59) to €114.00 ($117.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Heineken from €106.00 ($109.28) to €86.00 ($88.66) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Heineken from €100.00 ($103.09) to €95.00 ($97.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Heineken Stock Performance

HEINY stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

