Hedera Price Tops $0.0499 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $968.01 million and $10.79 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00075925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00061716 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00023901 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05022527 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $11,225,034.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

