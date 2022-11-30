Hedera 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.39 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $969.67 million and $11.39 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00075741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00061757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00023873 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000283 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04924361 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $16,811,667.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

