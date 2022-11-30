Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating) shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. 376,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Healthcare Capital Trading Up 10.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.69.
Healthcare Capital Company Profile
Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
