Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.76

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and traded as low as $21.60. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 10,988 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39.
Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.