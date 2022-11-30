Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.76

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and traded as low as $21.60. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 10,988 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.