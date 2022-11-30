Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 33,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 45,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -386.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Grown Rogue International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in growing and selling cannabis products in the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates. The company sells its products through dispensaries.

