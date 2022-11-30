Grin (GRIN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.40 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $1.40 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,054.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00457660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00022936 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00117639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.59 or 0.00830247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.09 or 0.00663135 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00248799 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

