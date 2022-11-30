Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.8 %

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.04. 2,814,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 25.39 and a quick ratio of 22.18. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$27.99 and a 52-week high of C$41.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWO shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

