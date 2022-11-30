Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.35% of Graham worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Graham by 246.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Graham during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 156.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Stock Performance

GHC stock opened at $647.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.03. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $525.58 and a 12 month high of $675.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $600.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.48.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 21.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Featured Articles

