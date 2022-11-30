Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Up 5.3%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.98. 214,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,803,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Grab Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grab Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Grab by 11.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,619,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 171,135 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Grab during the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Grab by 948.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,039,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after buying an additional 3,653,786 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 128,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

