Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Up 5.3%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.98. 214,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,803,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
