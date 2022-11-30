Goldfinch Self Reported Market Cap Hits $20.92 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $20.92 million and $112,000.70 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00004046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.87 or 0.06650204 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00504447 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.71 or 0.30682845 BTC.

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,629,143 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

