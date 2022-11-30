Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the October 31st total of 145,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 697,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Sun Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Golden Sun Education Group Stock Performance

GSUN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 722,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.09. Golden Sun Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

