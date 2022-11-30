GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb Acquires 8,811 Shares

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb acquired 8,811 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $79,563.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,520,580 shares in the company, valued at $31,790,837.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GoHealth Stock Up 10.7 %

GoHealth stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 416,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in GoHealth by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 28.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 24,337 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GoHealth by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in GoHealth by 3,465.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoHealth Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

