Gnosis (GNO) One Day Volume Hits $3.42 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $229.15 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for about $88.83 or 0.00527214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

