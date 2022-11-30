Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glory Star New Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSMG. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at $118,000. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glory Star New Media Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSMG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. 22,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,247. Glory Star New Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

