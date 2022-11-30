Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Announces Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 52.16%.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Maritime during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

