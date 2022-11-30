Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,129 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 1.36% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $14,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,186,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after purchasing an additional 603,889 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5,411.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 432,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 424,774 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 108.6% during the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 791,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 412,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 21,080.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 316,200 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BUG traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,513. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating).

