Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.80

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.80 and traded as high as C$16.81. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$16.59, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Global Water Resources Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.42. The stock has a market cap of C$395.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.98.

Global Water Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.63%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

