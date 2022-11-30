Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,020,000 shares, an increase of 575.3% from the October 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gerdau Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE GGB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,336,926. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Gerdau has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.

Gerdau Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 86.45%.

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

About Gerdau

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Gerdau by 852.7% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,210,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after buying an additional 2,873,609 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,145,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,857,000 after buying an additional 2,529,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gerdau by 705.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,758,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after buying an additional 2,415,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,389,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

