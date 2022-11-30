Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,509,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 13,336,926 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $5.92.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.45%.
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
