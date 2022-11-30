Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,509,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 13,336,926 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $5.92.

Gerdau Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Gerdau Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

Gerdau Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

