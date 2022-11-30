General Electric Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend by an average of 52.4% per year over the last three years. General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Electric to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

NYSE GE traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $86.20. 373,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,105. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

