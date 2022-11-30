General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,738. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

