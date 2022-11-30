Gary Charles Tolman Buys 750 Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) Director Gary Charles Tolman bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.27 per share, for a total transaction of $17,452.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,376.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gary Charles Tolman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Gary Charles Tolman purchased 1,500 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Gary Charles Tolman bought 333 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,158.50.

On Friday, November 11th, Gary Charles Tolman bought 666 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $16,370.28.

GBLI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 74,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,365. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $344.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.35. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $27.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after buying an additional 314,848 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

