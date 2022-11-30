Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 7,045 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.04% of AMC Networks worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 103,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 58,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $837.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

