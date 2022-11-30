Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 6,200 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AAR were worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AAR by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after buying an additional 305,785 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AAR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in AAR by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after buying an additional 214,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.58. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $52.83.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $429,201.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,574 shares in the company, valued at $111,660.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $429,201.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,660.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,090 shares in the company, valued at $11,535,068.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,894 shares of company stock worth $4,347,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

