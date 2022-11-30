Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 500 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.18% of Littelfuse worth $11,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 583.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 91,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 30.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,775,000 after buying an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $15,738,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.20.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $237.06 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $326.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.66. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.07%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

