Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 140 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $347.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.12. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

