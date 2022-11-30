Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $42,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,178.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,385 shares of company stock worth $5,632,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

