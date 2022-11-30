Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,838 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.45% of Bausch Health Companies worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 258,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99.

BHC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

