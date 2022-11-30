Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after buying an additional 4,324,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.