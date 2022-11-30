Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at $784,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 39.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 72,912 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 154.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 434,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 264,002 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 127,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in TEGNA by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,245,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,996,000 after acquiring an additional 811,961 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Trading Up 0.5 %

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

NYSE TGNA opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.