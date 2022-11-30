Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT stock opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $80.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $266.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.77%.

PJT Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.