G999 (G999) Tops One Day Volume of $13,708.37

G999 (G999) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $13,708.37 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00075960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00061251 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000283 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

