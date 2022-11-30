FY2022 EPS Estimates for International Seaways, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for International Seaways in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the transportation company will earn $7.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.93. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INSW. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

International Seaways Trading Down 0.5 %

INSW opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.13 million.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 5,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $504,802.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 5,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,340.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,999 shares of company stock worth $7,552,527. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $708,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 1,344.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 229,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 213,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Articles

