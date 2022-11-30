FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares in a research note issued on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Small Cap analyst A. Heffron now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKF opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Dividend Announcement
Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile
Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
