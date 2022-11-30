Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Price Down 6%

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Rating) was down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 24,442 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 13,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Fuse Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Fuse Medical

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical device implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; and full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications.

