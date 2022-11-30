FUNToken Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $71.52 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

