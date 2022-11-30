Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Down 37.0% in November

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the October 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fujitsu Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 34,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.81.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

