Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Down 37.0% in November

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the October 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fujitsu Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 34,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.81.
About Fujitsu
