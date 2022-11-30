Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 million, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 4.38. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fuel Tech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.