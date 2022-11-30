Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 million, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 4.38. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
